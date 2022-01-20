MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro Thursday morning, police said.
According to Murfreesboro Police, a truck and a car collided head-on and burst into flames on SE Broad Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The driver and passenger in the car were injured and listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Five total vehicles were involved in this crash and Broad Street was closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for most of the morning for the investigation. Police have since reopened all roads in the area.
