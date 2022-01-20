MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro Thursday morning.
According to Murfreesboro Police, a truck and a car collided head-on and burst into flames on SE Broad Street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The driver and passenger in the car were injured and listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Five total vehicles were involved with this crash and the road is still closed in this area during the investigation.
