NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a train.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and Douglas Avenue.
According to News4 reporter Rebecca Cardenas, a car was towed away from the scene with front damage, with no visible damage to the front seat area.
Personnel on scene say nobody was in the car upon their arrival.
News4 will continue to gather information and update this story.
