NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that has a one-year-old baby inside of it.
Police responded to the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike Wednesday evening after the parents of the boy reported their car stolen around 7 PM while they were inside shopping. A woman seen in the pictures took off in the blue 2013 Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 with the baby inside. Witnesses said the woman had a small dog with her.
Police are currently searching for that vehicle. If you saw something that might help police, please call 911.
It is unclear if the parents will face charges for leaving the baby unattended in the vehicle.
