CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A driver in a Jeep slammed into a home in Cheatham County, causing both the vehicle and home to go up in flames.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle, James Porter, Jr., was traveling north on Petway Road around 8:30 p.m. and was attempting to negotiate a left curve and went off the roadway on the right.
THP officials said the Jeep crossed both lanes to Bucksnort Drive, and back off the roadway.
The Jeep continued through the grass before striking a home.
Troopers said the house and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
A Cheatham County Sheriff's Office deputy happened to be on patrol nearby and pulled Porter out of the burning car.
Meanwhile, a family was in the room of the house impacted by the burning car.
Investigators said the father grabbed his young son out of the burning room and rushed to safety.
Porter suffered severe burns on his upper body and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The cousin of the father has set up a Go FundMe page to help pay for expenses.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.