NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15, according to an executive order issued by Gov. Bill Lee.
Lee extended the deadline for obtaining the renewals through Executive Order No. 36 issued earlier this week.
"We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee's 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state," Tennessee Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in a news release. "We hope this additional extension of time will alleviate people's concerns, so they can focus on their health and safety."
To avoid any unnecessary face-to-face contact amid COVID-19, the department strongly encourages motorists to renew their registration online. If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can find your local county clerk's address on the website and mail in your renewal.
The Department of Revenue will help anyone if they have questions about their vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter. Assistance is available through the Title and Registration Hotline at 615-741-3102, via email or through the online Revenue Help application where you can search for answers to your questions and also submit requests.
Tennesseans in Hamilton, Sumner, Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire between March 12 and May 31 should proceed to register their vehicle with their county clerk without an emissions certificate by June 15. Registrations completed after June 15 will require an emissions certificate.
Tennesseans in those counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire in June 2020 or later should proceed to have their vehicle emissions tested when the testing centers reopen and then register their vehicles with their county clerk.
Seven of the 10 vehicle emissions testing centers will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local time and return to the regular schedules on Wednesday, May 27.
The seven locations opening on May 26 are:
Hamilton County
720 Eastgate Loop
5206 Austin Rd.
1620 Riverfront Parkway
Sumner County
951 Grassland Place, Gallatin
Wilson County
810 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon
Williamson County
1005 Merylinger Ct, Franklin
Rutherford County
1211 Salem Park Ct, Murfreesboro
Davidson County operates its own vehicle emissions testing program and suspended testing under Mayor John Cooper's Safer at Home Order that went into effect March 23. Those seeking information on testing in Davidson County may visit the website or call 615-340-5656.
