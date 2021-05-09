ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is sitting in jail Sunday after leading troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a multi-county pursuit Sunday morning.
This began when a Trooper attempted to stop a black Ford Explorer for a "Hands Free" phone violation.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated in Robertson County and through Davidson County where the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped.
According to THP, no injuries were reported during the pursuit and no crashes were caused as a result.
The driver is in custody and booked into the Robertson County Jail.
