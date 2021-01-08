LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police in La Vergne say a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning ended with a stolen car, officer-involved shooting and police pursuit.
La Vergne Police said around 5:30 a.m. Friday officers got a call for a flipped vehicle on Murfreesboro Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.
A good Samaritan pulled over, called 911 and then got out of his vehicle.
Police say the driver of the wrecked car climbed into the good Samaritan's vehicle and drove directly toward an officer responding to the scene.
Police say the officer fired one shot at the vehicle.
Officers chased the vehicle but didn't catch it. They're currently looking for a white Hyundai Sonata with the license plate 9W8-7K8.
Follow News4 for updates.
