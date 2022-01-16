CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Police and Fire have located a vehicle that had slid into the Red River early Sunday.
CPD said they discovered a downed power line on Wilma Rudolph Blvd around 2:30 a.m on Sunday and the sergeant at the scene found vehicle debris leading down toward the river.
Clarksville Fire Rescue launched a boat and located the vehicle underwater using sonar. It is believed the weather may have caused this crash as the roads are becoming icy from incoming snowfall.
CPD has Wilma Rudolph Blvd and College Street shut down at the bridge to remove the destroyed power lines and are diverting traffic around the area.
