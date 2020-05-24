RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Crews with the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue responded to a working vehicle fire in the parking lot of O’Reillys Auto Parts on Lebanon Pike.
Crews quickly went to work to extinguish the fire and prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent building.
No injuries were reported.
