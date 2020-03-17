MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle believed to be involved in a theft.
Police say the theft happened at the Baymont Inn on Armory Drive on March 11th.
The driver of the wanted vehicle reportedly broke the window of a truck at the hotel around 8 p.m. and stole two lasers used for construction.
If you have any information about this vehicle or the driver, you're asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
