A car struck Southside Elementary School in Wilson County Thursday afternoon.

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A car struck Southside Elementary School in Wilson County Thursday afternoon.

According to Wilson County Schools, the vehicle struck the building near one of the front entrances, and no injures occurred to students, staff, or the driver of the vehicle.

Wilson County Schools is still gathering information on how the incident occurred. Based on current information, they believe that the incident was an accident.

No cancellations or delays are expected for the rest of the week.

