Vehicle crashes into Cracker Barrel dining room

MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Minor injuries are being reported after a vehicle unintentionally drove into a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The vehicle crashed through the restaurant into the dining area.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking patrons to avoid the restaurant at this time while first responders are at the scene.
Vehicle Into Building, Minor Injuries Reported: First responders are on-scene at Cracker Barrel after a vehicle unintentionally drove into the building's dining area. Please avoid the restaurant. https://t.co/aHClHeBnwe— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 11, 2021
