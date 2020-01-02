NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A vehicle wrecked off the westbound side of Vietnam Veterans Blvd. Thursday, subsequently catching fire.
Emergency crews arrived at the crash site shortly after the wreck happened, and the car had caught fire in the woods. A News4 staffer reported the vehicle as a white BMW.
TDOT crews projected the crash to be cleared by 4:00PM Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.