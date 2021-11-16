GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy from Gallatin. Police have located the Subaru in the case outside of Los Angeles, California in San Clemente, CA. Investigators have not found Jacob nor his cousin Amber.

Investigators said it had been more than a week since Noah Clare from Gallatin went missing and his cousin, 16-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. They are both believed to be with Noah's dad, Jacob "Jake" Clare.

Earlier Tuesday, TBI officials tweeted new developments in the case. TBI officials said Jacob Clare was originally facing a charge of custodial Interference. It is now Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. Thus, the alert has been upgraded to a Tennessee Amber Alert.

TBI officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Noah on Monday, November 8. Noah's family previously told News 4 they were hoping this alert would be elevated to an Amber Alert soon.

"Because that would send a push notification to everybody's phone in America so that everyone would be aware of the situation and the seriousness of it," Noah's uncle Adam Ennis explained.

TBI explained the process for issuing an Amber Alert.

TBI's criteria for issuing an Amber Alert: The person is 17 years of age or younger, and;

The child is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, and;

There is a description of the child, the abductor, or vehicle, and;

On a request from another state for activation, there is a direct and identified nexus to the state of Tennessee and that information is conveyed to TBI at the time of the request.

TBI officials are reported that Jake Clare may be driving this Subaru, which was last seen in the past week, in Arizona. TBI officials said they reached out to authorities there and that state has now issued an AMBER Alert, as well.

If you see Noah, Jake, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.