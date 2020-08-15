RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call at the Fall Creek Recreation area around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived, they worked to recover a submerged SUV and a trailer that had gone into the lake.
No injuries were reported from this incident and bother the SUV and trailer were recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.