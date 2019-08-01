NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee school districts are seeing a surge in vaping, not just by students in general, but in the classroom.
Modern e-cigarettes are setting a dangerous precedent. Brands like the Juul are sleek and small enough to hide. If they aren’t odorless, the smell is subtle enough to blame on something like hand sanitizer. It’s why a father News4 spoke to had no idea his son was vaping under the same roof for months.
“I just thought as long it wasn't being modeled to them that they wouldn't do it, but they see it at school. There's no escaping it,” he said. He asked to remain anonymous to protect his 14-year-old son, whom he caught using a Juul in their home. “I live in the same house as him and he vaped for six months and I had no idea that he was doing it.”
According to the Metro Public Health Department, between 2017 and 2018, there was a 78% increase in e-cigarette use among high schoolers and a 48% increase among middle schoolers.
It's a habit teens can now learn how to hide with a YouTube tutorial. As e-cigarettes become sleeker and more concealable, school districts say students are becoming brazen; they’re vaping inside the classroom. “I wouldn't call it a rise as much as I would call it an explosion,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Scott Moore said. Last year, Wilson County Schools confiscated an average of 115 e-cigarettes a month, from students as young as the 6th grade. “A lot of students are caught in the classroom, bathrooms, gymnasium, outside,” Moore said. “I've seen it touch just about every demographic of student that's actually using it.”
Sumner County Schools say they’re battling a rise in e-cigarette use in school as well. Public health officials say teens don’t perceive vaping as dangerous. “It has been normalized,” Lillian Maddox-Whitehead, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator for the Metro Public Health Department, explained. “The stigma has been removed that these are not traditional cigarettes.” But, the potential for addiction is just as real, with one Juul pod containing as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.
Metro Nashville Public Schools could not confirm whether they have observed a rise in vaping in school after multiple requests.
Wilson County schools will start suspending students after one offense with a vape, a policy they said led to a decrease in e-cigarette use at one high school last year.
