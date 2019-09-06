NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mystery behind what about vaping is making young people so sick, is beginning to unravel.
The CDC sounded the alarm on e-cigarettes Friday afternoon, after reports the number of vaping-related lung illnesses in the U.S. has double to a 450 possible cases. A week before, they released a warning about buying vape devices and cartridges off the street.
“The message is still very much don't vape,” Dr. Jacob Kaslow, a Pediatric Pulmonologist at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said. “When you buy it on the street you really could be anything in the vape cartridge, so when you inhale it, you could be inhaling almost anything.”
Kaslow added that buying from the store isn’t safe either as long as e-cigarettes go unregulated. “As of right now, it's the wild west in what you're getting when you buy it,” he said. “We're not necessarily seeing a huge rise. What we're doing is catching cases that may have gone unnoticed previously because we're now asking these questions.”
Bottom line, Kaslow said, no matter what you're inhaling, the odds for your health aren't good.
“I think it applies to anyone who's using electronic cigarettes. Whether it be medicinal marijuana, street, anything like that. Or if you're adding flavorings. Any of the ways that it's being inhaled, we're seeing these from a variety of inhalants. Whether they be THC, nicotine, bought from a store, bought from the street. There doesn't seem to be a single coherent pattern we're seeing. It's across the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.