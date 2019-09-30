NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of people who have died of vape-related illness has risen to 14, but it doesn’t appear to have affected sales.

At Marley’s Vape Shop in west Nashville, it’s business as usual.

“There’s a fear [of] vaping in general,” said sales associate Haithan Hamdan.

Hamdan said sales, for the most part, have stayed the same.

“The sale for some products, the sales went down, while for other products the sales went up,” said Hamdan.

He said they have seen sales for the Juul brand drop in particular and more customers are asking questions.

Vaping in classrooms on the rise

Vaping in classrooms on the rise

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee school districts are seeing a surge in vaping, not just by students in general, but in the classroom.

“We’ve had too many conversations with our customers asking us if the reason for what’s going on in the news is actually the vapes or black market cartridges,” said Hamdan.

The Center of Disease Control reviewed the similarities between 514 patients diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses and found:

  • 77% used THC products
  • 57% used nicotine products
  • 36% used only THC products
  • 16% used only nicotine products

Health officials also reported the sheer number of products under investigation makes it difficult to pinpoint the culprit.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.