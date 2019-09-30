NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of people who have died of vape-related illness has risen to 14, but it doesn’t appear to have affected sales.

At Marley’s Vape Shop in west Nashville, it’s business as usual.

“There’s a fear [of] vaping in general,” said sales associate Haithan Hamdan.

Hamdan said sales, for the most part, have stayed the same.

“The sale for some products, the sales went down, while for other products the sales went up,” said Hamdan.

He said they have seen sales for the Juul brand drop in particular and more customers are asking questions.

“We’ve had too many conversations with our customers asking us if the reason for what’s going on in the news is actually the vapes or black market cartridges,” said Hamdan.

The Center of Disease Control reviewed the similarities between 514 patients diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses and found:

77% used THC products

57% used nicotine products

36% used only THC products

16% used only nicotine products

Health officials also reported the sheer number of products under investigation makes it difficult to pinpoint the culprit.