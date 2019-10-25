NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sounding the alarm on e-cigarettes.
Saturday is Drug Take Back day and for the first time, vaping devices and cartridges are being accepted in addition to pills.
The biggest danger with e-cigarettes is buying them off the street.
"There is an inherent danger by doing this if you don't know what is in the vaping device," Brett Pritts with the DEA said. "What we're seeing is the drug trafficking organizations that operate here in Tennessee and elsewhere for that matter are becoming aware of the market for vaping, and they are exploiting it and getting involved with selling and dispensing these items."
Because of this, the DEA is urging families to safely dispose of pills and vapes lying around your home.
