NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The dangers of vaping have been making headlines for weeks.
Many vape shops across the Midstate are feeling a decline in sales because of the reports, according to Wade Kemp, who owns Hokus Pocus Vapor on Gallatin Pike.
“It’s effected every shop’s business,” said Kemp.
He said vaping devices and the products that are meant to go inside of them are not the problem.
“As far vaping itself being an issue, it ain’t,” said Kemp.
Kemp strongly believes there’s needs to be more regulations on the products.
“If they would regulate the sales to no retail online sales, take them out of markets and discount tobacco shops stores,” said Kemp. “If the only place you could buy vaping supplies and vaping keep e-liquid was in a vape shop, you would be in a lot better predicament on being able to keep up with the sales.”
Kemp believes black market products are major cause of some of the reasons why people are falling ill.
“Vaping THC on the black market, who knows what they are putting in there? If you take a syringe and you shoot yourself with heroin, well just like vaping devices, it’s made for e-liquids but if you’re going to use something that it’s illegal to put in there then it’s probably going to do something to you,” said Kemp.
Kemp said he smoked cigarettes for decades and opened the vape shop to give people like himself another option.
“My fear, I guess to answer your question, is mainly you’re going to give people no options but to go back and smoke cigarettes, and that is so not needed,” said Kemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.