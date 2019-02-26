UPDATE: Officials in Vanleer say residents are now able to take showers and do laundry, but they still cannot drink the water. The area remains under a Boil Water Advisory.
Parts of Vanleer have been without clean water since Saturday. That means no cooking, bathing or drinking from the faucet. The fire department has spent everyday this week helping the community however they can and giving them free clean water.
“It’s hard to go without water," Ruben Schmittou of the Vanleer Fire Department tells me.
Just days ago, many roads in Dickson County were hidden by flooding streams. The flood of 2010 damaged the area severely, but officials say this storm was far worse for them.
“Nothing like this. To where it took the water lines out of the ground," Schmittou says.
The storm was so strong it broke several pipes in Vanleer, leaving around 1200 people without water, and now its contaminated.
Crews are actively repairing the water lines and Schmittou says progress is being made.
“We’ve got probably 95% of our customers with water, but we’re still under the boil advisory," Schmittou tells me.
The boil advisory is in effect until further notice from the state health department. Vanleer Water Works says they are working as quickly as they can to fix the issue. Schmittou estimates flood waters to be cleared by this weekend.
Other fire stations in Dickson County are on standby until the problem is resolved and have been bringing cases of water to Vanleer all week.
Second harvest food bank is also pitching in and bringing free food on Friday to the community center as some families have struggled to cook and find available food.
The fire department says they will be passing out water from their station for however long it takes to make sure the water is clean and drinkable for residents.
