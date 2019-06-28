OMAHA, NE (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt's Director of Baseball Operations, Brooks Webb, couldn't be any prouder of Stephen Scott, who showed his natural leadership even after the team won the College World Series.
Webb caught Scott on camera after the championship win and after the celebration, cleaning up after the team inside the dugout.
Webb tweeted the photo Friday morning, and it quickly began spreading online.
An hour after winning a national title in his last collegiate game....@Stephen_Scott7 stayed & picked up every piece of trash in our dugout. No one asked him to, & he didn’t see me sneak this picture. He just did what was right. Leaders Eat Last until the end.@VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/VD56M0Qupd— Brooks Webb (@BrooksW44) June 28, 2019
We completely agree with Webb, Stephen impressed everyone with this.
And the fact that he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox? That's fantastic!
Good for you Stephen, we wish you all the best in your future!
