Scott Tweet

OMAHA, NE (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt's Director of Baseball Operations, Brooks Webb, couldn't be any prouder of Stephen Scott, who showed his natural leadership even after the team won the College World Series.

Webb caught Scott on camera after the championship win and after the celebration, cleaning up after the team inside the dugout.

Webb tweeted the photo Friday morning, and it quickly began spreading online.

We completely agree with Webb, Stephen impressed everyone with this.

And the fact that he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox? That's fantastic!

Good for you Stephen, we wish you all the best in your future!

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.