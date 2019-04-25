NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new coding boot camp at Vanderbilt University is giving Middle Tennesseans a chance to land one of the hot tech jobs coming to Nashville.
One of them might pick be giving you a lift downtown for the NFL Draft.
43-year-old Robert Grant graduated Morehouse College with an economics degree, worked in finance, and taught first-grade math.
But for the last two and a half years, the Nashville native has been driving full-time for Uber to help support his wife's career as an artist and figure out what he should do next.
Last fall, Grant stumbled on a Facebook ad for Vanderbilt's Coding Boot Camp, a new, 24-week course launched in partnership with Trilogy Education Services.
"Vanderbilt's trusted in Nashville," said Grant. "I'm a native. To see them put their name on something like this--I was like 'Okay, this might be a real thing.'"
Twice a week, Grant turns off his Uber app and drives to campus for hands-on instruction in computer programming. His homework assignments are now a family affair.
"My son is 7," Grant explained. "He couldn't wrap his head around why is daddy going to school. I was able to create different games, and they watch me build it, and then they would play with it. Just that kind of interaction and then them seeing it, it sparked curiosity."
"He went from 'my dad's going to school,' to 'I want to learn coding.'"
Vanderbilt-graduate Kyra Davis has already taught English in Japan.
Now 26, she says she's ready to get her career rolling and enrolled in Coding Boot Camp to help her get fit.
"I'm really excited about what I've learned in a short period of time," said Davis. "So many jobs were coming here, and I really wanted to be a part of it."
Computer Science professor Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt brought the boot camps to Vanderbilt.
"Look on LinkedIn or Monster.com, and you'll see at any given point in time, there are 3000-4000 open software positions in Nashville," Schmidt said.
A partnership with the School of Engineering, Owen School of Management, and Trilogy Education Services, Schmidt convinced the administration of Trilogy's national track record of training those who need technology skills, with those who provide jobs.
"These programs will prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow, where most of the jobs we'll be doing tomorrow don't even exist today," Schmidt added. "It helps meet the needs of the amazing skill gap, work force gap we have between companies in town who need skilled labor, especially people who know how to program web systems, cyber security issues or deal with data science."
Campers believe in 24 weeks, they’ll be qualified for the high-paying jobs soon to consume Nashville.
"Nashville is a unique place now," added Grant. "It's the It City. So this opportunity at this time is phenomenal. There's so much job growth, so much opportunity and there's so much more to come. whether it's Amazon or alliance, all these different firms that are coming to town. so it's kind of the ideal time for a program like this. The opportunity to continue the learning process and to better support my family, it's really exciting."
"I love the tech world," Davis exclaimed. "There is such high demand for people, I want to fill one of those spots. It's so exciting!"
"In terms of return on investment, for relatively modest $10,000 or so, the investment can vastly improve their earning potential almost immediately getting done with the program," Schmidt said.
The first class of campers will graduate in July.
For more information on Vanderbilt’s boot camps, go to https://bootcamps.vanderbilt.edu
