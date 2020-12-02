NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The senior female kicker for the Vanderbilt football team is receiving another accolade.

Sarah Fuller was nominated for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award this week.

Fuller made history, becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller was named the Southeastern Conference's co-special teams player of the week.

To start the second half of the Commodores game against the Missouri Tigers, Fuller kicked the ball 30 yards, and it was downed at the 35-yard line for Missouri.

Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women's tournament title on Nov. 22.