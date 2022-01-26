NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A rally was held Wednesday at Vanderbilt University by graduate students calling for more COVID-19 protocols.
“I would like them to sit down and talk to us about why we want these things. I don't think our demands are unreasonable,” said Kathleen Larson, graduate student.
About two dozen students rallied in the middle of Vanderbilt's campus calling on the administration to make a change. According to Larson, the rally was a further push following their petition delivered last week.
“The University has a testing program. But they don't have any accommodations in place for students who get sick and currently because they are banning hybrid learning there is no incentive for students to actually stay home,” said Alex Korsunsky.
The students are pushing for increased flexibility, virtual options, and more equipment to protect them against the virus.
“It should be my choice if I am an at-risk person to decide what the risk of Covid is. They keep saying it's a mild disease but for me, it really isn't. I got Delta back in November. This led to lots of asthma complications and if I have an asthma attack right now hospitals are full,” said Lindsay Breidenbach.
With nearly 500 petition signatures they are hoping things will move forward.
“Schedule a meeting with us! We have a lot of people who have a lot of ideas about how to improve the way they are handling the policies and they are really just not letting us contribute to the working conditions we are working in every day,” stated Kelly Cunningham.
In response to the rally, Vanderbilt provided News4 with the following statement below:
Statement from Vanderbilt University:
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all and continues to do so as we work to find the best solutions possible while taking into account a variety of diverse needs and perspectives.
As it has been from the start, the university’s approach to navigating the pandemic has been guided by science and the input of our team of health experts. As expected, we – like other communities across the country – are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases due to the surge of the Omicron variant. While much more contagious than previous variants, evidence shows that the Omicron is a significantly less severe illness, especially among vaccinated individuals. The majority of positive cases are reporting mild symptoms that typically resolve within a day or two.
While we understand that many members of our highly vaccinated campus community who test positive may remain asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, we also must protect the most vulnerable in our community and the surrounding Nashville area, which is why we have taken a number of actions designed to continue in-person learning while making health and safety a priority. These measures include delaying the start of the semester for undergraduates, instituting a Commodores Care period for students and the resumption of required masking indoors, providing KN95 masks for all students, faculty, postdocs, and on-campus staff, required testing for returning students, and greatly expanding our testing program for the spring to support the health and safety of our community.
Please refer to this page for additional details and information.
