Vanderbilt football player Zaire Jones has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested last week, according to head football coach Derek Mason.
Mason confirmed Jones’ status at Tuesday’s weekly press conference.
Court records show Jones, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last Thursday.
Vandy Safety Zaire Jones suspended for opener vs. MTSU, per Derek Mason.— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 28, 2018
According to the affidavit, Jones was attempting to go around a traffic barricade on Vanderbilt Place at 29th Avenue South on Thursday at 4:43 p.m. Jones was stopped by an off-duty police officer who was working the road closure for Apex Security.
Charles Harrison, the off-duty police officer, had his badge and firearm plainly visible. He was attempting to figure out where Jones was trying to go, but Jones refused to completely stop and struck Harrison on the left knee with the front left corner of his car.
According to the affidavit, Jones kept driving and parked at 2818 Vanderbilt Place. He was arrested for aggravated assault.
Jones is a redshirt sophomore from Meridian, MS. He played in 11 of the team’s 12 game and started one game. He had 11 tackles and one forced fumble last season.
Beyonce and Jay-Z performed at Vanderbilt Stadium on Thursday night. Several roads were closed in the area because of the concert.
