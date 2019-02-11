College basketball practice isn't for the bashful, whether it's men or women playing.
Shereka Wright isn’t afraid to be loud, in a good way, giving all the credit to her father.
“You can use the term military brat,” said Wright. “My father was in the U.S. Army for 22 years.”
She lived around the world, playing basketball with her brother, mom and dad, and developing the discipline that guides her.
“You see your father get up every day, every morning early, go to work, do his job, comes home, and he’s a father,” she said. “That’s the way I grew up.”
Tough works when players want to get better.
“Well I think the first thing the kids know what to expect from me every day. I’m not wishy-washy,” she said.
“I think a lot of kids respond to that. They know what they’re getting from Coach every single day.”
She hopes that style works in a productive way for her too.
“I think it’s the same thing for me,” she said. “That’s the goal, to be a successful head coach, but you got to continue to learn every day.”
