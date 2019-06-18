NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is expanding up.
The new 10th floor pediatric heart institute opened on Tuesday. It is the first stage of a four-floor expansion project.
After four years of planning, Tuesday was special for everyone who has been involved in the move, the patients and the Carell family.
“These four floors are named after her, and we’re just really excited to make this great move on her birthday, and she would be so excited if she was here, and dad would be too,” said Kathryn Carell Brown, who was at the ceremony with her sisters Edie Carell Johnson and Julie Carell Stadler. “They probably wouldn’t be in here. They’d already be out talking to the patients moving up here and that sort of thing.”
This expansion will be a great success for the cardiology unit.
The second floor will open later this year and the two others will begin to hold patients in 3-5 years.
