NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More questions are being raised this morning about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause after one of the six women who developed blood clots died.

Those rare clots happened between six and 13 days from when these women — ages 18 to 48 — got their shots.

Vanderbilt’s Doctor William Schaffner tells News4 there’s two types of blood clots that are being talking about, that occur either the head or in the abdomen.

Dr. Schaffner says symptoms could be a severe headache or abdominal pain, and of course some shortness of breath.

Already, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered in the country.

Nashville woman explains severe reaction she received after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine A Nashville woman talked exclusively to NBC News about the severe reaction she received after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Dr. Schaffner says to put it in perspective, it’s a needle in a haystack.

One event in over 1 million doses delivered is very rare but, health experts still urge you to call your doctor right away if you’re within three weeks of receiving the vaccine and have symptoms.

“We have such a comprehensive vaccine safety program in this country that we can pick up this needle in a haystack, put a pause on the vaccine for just a minute, do the investigations and then see what the results are,” Dr. Schaffner said. “I hope that gives some confidence to some people out there, because we really do have safety at the top of mind.”

Dr. Schaffner says there’s no drug out there, even aspirin, that doesn’t have some adverse effects associated with them.

He even points to birth control, saying it’s been widely used for the last 30 to 40 years and the blood clots associated with this vaccine are much lower than the risk of blood clots from birth control.

We asked Dr. Schaffner how this might affect people who were already hesitant about getting the vaccine, saying they would wait a while until other people already had it.

“Surely these sorts of events will provide more hesitancy among the already hesitant and we’ll have to work harder to reach out to them, reassure them about getting vaccines,” he said. “We still have Pfizer and Moderna going. We will see what the public policy is of J&J after the investigations.”

Johnson and Johnson went through the safety tests of a phase three trial — one was even held at Vanderbilt.

Dr. Schaffner says from that trial, there was no sense there was a risk of severe blood clots.

News4’ also spoke with a 19-year-old female college student who got the vaccine about a week and a half ago.

She says even though she falls into the 18-48-year-old category, she’s not incredibly concerned.

“Correlation doesn’t necessarily equal causation so I think once they do more research, then people may have reason to worry, but right now I’m not concerned,” she said.

Dr. Schaffner also says we’ll learn much more about the duration of the pause and the nature of the problem when there’s a full meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on immunization practices today.

We’re hoping to learn today from the CDC about the duration of the pause, the nature of the problem, and the direction in which public policy recommendations will go.