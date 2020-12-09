NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt women's basketball team plans to stay in the locker room during the national anthem throughout the entirety of their season.
Before Tuesday's home-opener against ETSU, the team stayed in the locker room during the anthem.
A post shared on Twitter and Instagram by several Commodore players says the team is trying to set an example and promote equality.
December 8, 2020
"We are not just student-athletes, and this is more than playing a game," the post reads. "Every time we put on a black and gold jersey, we feel the responsibility as ambassadors of our University, role models to young girls, and members of our community."
"We want to set the example, and we have made a commitment to be the change we want to see in the world — We support each other in the pursuit of social justice and equity for all."
