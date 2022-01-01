NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University announced Saturday that Sunday’s women’s basketball game against Missouri in Memorial Gymnasium has been postponed due to positive COVID tests.
According to a statement from the University, the game was canceled due to complications regarding positive COVID tests, contact tracing, and the following quarantining of individuals within the Missouri women's basketball program.
The decision to postpone the game is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Fans with tickets to the game will be able to use them on the rescheduled date. Anyone with questions should contact the Vanderbilt ticket office at (615) 322-4653 during their business hours, or email the office at ticket.office@vanderbilt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.