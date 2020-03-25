NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Vanderbilt University announced that their spring, 2020 commencement ceremony will be postponed until 2021.
Over the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, University officials felt this to be the best choice to protect the health and safety of the community.
The spring graduation for this year's grads was planned for May 6th to May 8th, but will now be formally celebrated next spring.
The school will hold a special ceremony to celebrate this year's graduates, who are welcome to participate in the full regular schedule of events the University holds around commencement.
You can read the full announcement on the University's website.
