Vanderbilt vs Tennessee men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The game between the Vanderbilt and Tennessee men's basketball teams scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The postponement of the game was due to a combination of the following items:
- positive tests
- contact tracing
- subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements
To see the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, click here.
