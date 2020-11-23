Vanderbilt vs Tennessee football game postponed this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Football Team will not play the University of Tennessee this weekend.
Saturday's home game has been postponed between the Commodores and Vols "for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game," SEC said in a statement on Monday.
SEC officials said this rescheduling of games will allow "for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season."
The chance to reschedule the Tennessee and Vanderbilt "will be evaluated," according to SEC officials.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Monday. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
SEC officials said this rescheduling of games will include Dec. 19 as a playing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.