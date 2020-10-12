Vanderbilt vs Missouri football game scheduled for this week postponed until December

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This week's Vanderbilt University versus University of Missouri football game has been postponed until December.
The postponement of Vanderbilt's October 17 game against Missouri comes after "positive [COVID] tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt Football program," SEC officials said.
According to the SEC, each team needs to meet a "threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate" in their upcoming game. And Vanderbilt is unable to meet that threshold this week.
"The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements," SEC tweeted.
“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director, said in a statement on Monday.
The Commodores are tentatively scheduled to play University of Missouri at Faurot Field on Dec. 12.
Vanderbilt Football Head Coach Derek Mason said "safety and well-being of our student-athletes" is the top priority.
“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances," Mason said in a statement on Monday.
On Saturday, the Commodores had just 56 scholarship players available for the game against South Carolina. Mason said he found out what his numbers would be the Thursday before the game.
