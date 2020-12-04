NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Georgia football game has been postponed due to the "lack of available players" for the Commodores.
The game on Dec. 19 has been postponed, "due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements."
"The lack of available players stems from circumstances surrounding COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs," Vanderbilt Football said in a statement on Friday.
If Georgia qualifies for the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, the game between the Bulldogs and the Commodores will be "declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game."
