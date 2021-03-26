NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in the mid-state, Vanderbilt University is now offering classes in-person this fall.
“Attending classes in person and having the residential experience are vital as students integrate and immerse themselves in campus life,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said.
Officials with the school said the recent progress its had with positive trends relating to COVID-19 cases and vaccines is a contributing factor to the decision.
However, should the status of the pandemic change dramatically over the spring or fall, the university said an alternative option may be required.
“I look forward to applying the lessons learned from the past year as we return to the full in-person learning that is integral to student life and to our educational mission at Vanderbilt," Diermeier said.
The Fall academic calendar is set for the following:
- In-person, on-campus undergraduate classes will begin Aug. 25 and conclude Dec. 10. Pending updated public health data and travel guidelines in the fall, all undergraduate students will return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday to complete the final two weeks of classes and take exams in person. The semester will conclude Dec. 18.
- Academic calendars for graduate and professional programs will largely follow the undergraduate schedule, beginning Aug. 25 and concluding Dec. 10. Students will return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday to complete the final two weeks of classes and take exams, if applicable, in person. The semester will conclude Dec. 18. Specific schools may have slight schedule variations. All students will receive additional information from their respective schools with full calendar details.
- The university will observe Fall Break Oct. 14–15. Information about travel guidance and restrictions during that time will be determined based on updated public health travel guidelines in the fall.
- Undergraduate and graduate students will receive an additional reading day Dec. 8 to supplement regular reading days Dec. 11–12 during final exams.
- Students must request a Leave of Absence through the appropriate school official if they cannot engage in in-person instruction on campus and do not have an approved accommodation.
University leaders are set to provide additional information in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.