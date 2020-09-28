NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University will have a limited number of students in-person at its first home football game on Saturday against LSU.
Social distancing will be enforced, masks required, and concessions will be closed to limit movement in the stadium.
“This is a small step toward normalcy based on guidance from our public health partners, but we are not taking it lightly. We will work to ensure the health and safety of the Vanderbilt community as much as possible," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee said.
Senior undergraduate students will be given first priority to attend the game and will be contacted through email with details on how to get their tickets. They have not released the exact number of students who will be allowed to attend.
If you don't get tickets, you are now able to watch the game virtually. Fans can tune in on Vanderbilt Athletics' Facebook page, Twitter, YouTube channel, on VUCommodores.com and the Vanderbilt Commodores app starting at 5 p.m. for the first Commodore Tailgate Show.
Following Saturday's game, Vanderbilt University officials will determine student attendance at future games.
