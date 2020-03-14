Vanderbilt University Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A non-residential undergradutate student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The university announced on its website the student was on campus during the past week.

Vanderbilt University is currently working with public health officials to follow up with people who have potentially been exposed.

Students on campus who begin to experience symptoms should contact the Student Health Center, while faculty, staff and postdocs on campus should contact the Occupational Health Clinic for further evaluation. 

