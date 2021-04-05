Vanderbilt University Police investigate off-campus attempted kidnapping of student

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Vanderbilt University Police Department investigates the off-campus attempted kidnapping of one of its students this weekend.
The unidentified female student left a business near the intersection of 21st Ave South and Grand Ave. around 9 p.m. University officials said the student was walking eastbound on Grand Avenue when she said a man approached her. The man came out of a parking lot between 19th Avenue South and 18th Avenue South.
The student told police the man yelled, “come here, I want to talk to you.” While the student ignored the man, she told university officials that he continued to approach her.
The student told police the man ran at her and lifted her off the ground. The student screamed, fought off the man, and ran away.
The man is described as between 20 to 30 years old with a thin build and possibly 6’1” to 6’4”. He was wearing a long-sleeve flannel shirt and dark jeans at the time of the attempted kidnapping.
