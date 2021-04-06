NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A memorial that honors the lives impacted by COVID-19 is now open to visit at Vanderbilt University.
University officials say the event is called, "Remember the empty chair."
The display will take place today and tomorrow, and it will memorialize those from around the world that died, as well as the loved ones of the Vanderbilt community.
Those whose lives were also impacted by COVID-19 through things like job loss, business closures, and loss of housing.
