NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University officials issued an announcement Tuesday in response to several reports of sexual assault made by students.
According to the announcement from university officials, on Monday, Jan. 31st, Vanderbilt University Police officers were notified by a Campus Security Authority of three separate incidents. The incidents involved a female student who said an unknown male groped them in the area between and around 25th Avenue Garage/Highland Quad/Mayfield/West Garage.
Officials said in the report that in each incident, the woman did not sustain or report any physical injuries. All three reports were submitted anonymously to the Campus Security Authority.
The VUPD said in the report that while no victim has come forward, they are actively looking into these reports and providing additional patrols in the area.
Officials added in the report the following reminder for Vanderbilt community members:
- Sexual assault is a crime.
- Scan an area before you exit or approach your vehicle and/or building while you proceed between locations.
- Have your key ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building.
- Avoid isolated or dark areas.
- Watch out for each other. If you see someone who looks like they do not belong in the building or area, notify VUPD.
- Know the location of emergency phones.
- Report any suspicious persons to VUPD.
There is also an app that is available to all students called the “VandySafe” app that students can use to:
- Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat;
- Trigger a mobile blue light that shares your location instantly with VUPD;
- Initiate a “virtual walk home” where VUPD can monitor your walk home or to a car or office;
- Submit iReports and crime tips;
- View information about VandyRide;
- Access support resources and view emergency guides.
The VUPD reminded students that they can assist in any situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (615)421-1911 for emergency or non-emergency assistance students can call (615)322-2745.
The following numbers are other resources for those who are victims of sexual assault:
The Project Safe Center offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (615)322-SAFE (7233).
The Title IX Office can be reached at (615)343-9004.
The University Counseling Center can be reached at (615)322-2571.
