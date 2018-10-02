NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You never know when you could need to defend yourself in a dangerous situation.
The Vanderbilt University Police Department offers some free classes that could potentially save your life.
The R.A.D. program, which stands for Rape Aggression Defense System, teaches self-defense tactics and techniques.
The free classes are offered each month.
Click here for more information about the scheduled and how to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.