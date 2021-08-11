NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All employees at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will have to be fully vaccinated by the end of next month, a spokesperson told News 4.
The announcement was a change from July when the hospital announced it required its leadership teams to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is requiring its leadership teams to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15, the first step to requiring all employees at the hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center said they would make exemptions on a case by case basis.
