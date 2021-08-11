Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All employees at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will have to be fully vaccinated by the end of next month, a spokesperson told News 4.

The announcement was a change from July when the hospital announced it required its leadership teams to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said they would make exemptions on a case by case basis.

 

