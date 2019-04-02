NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos has announced he will be stepping down from the role later this year.
Zeppos spent more than 10 years as the university’s eighth chancellor.
He plans on taking a yearlong sabbatical before returning as a law professor.
Zeppos released this statement about the decision:
I truly love Vanderbilt and serving you has been a privilege. Yet my health is presenting challenges that demand my focus, with the love and support of my family. Passing the torch of leadership of this great university from one chancellor to another is never easy but it is inevitable, and I do so with full confidence that the ninth chancellor will take full advantage of the strong foundation that has been built and chart a path to further greatness with you.
Staying true to our mission of teaching, discovery and service has guided my efforts, and with help from a world-class faculty, an extraordinary staff, the best alumni network anywhere, an incredible student body, and a wonderful Board of Trust, we’ve worked hard to make the past decade one of exceptional progress on many fronts.
Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Susan R. Wente will serve as as interim chancellor starting Aug. 15.
The search for Zeppos' successor will be led by Board of Trust Chairman Bruce R. Evans.
