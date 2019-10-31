NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced Thursday it would sell alcohol at basketball and baseball games this season, according to a news release.

The university said the move follows the program’s launch during home football games earlier this year and continues Vanderbilt’s efforts to enhance the fan experience.

Vanderbilt's men's basketball team plays an exhibition game on Friday night against Clark-Atlanta.

Vanderbilt is one of a number of schools to begin alcohol sales at athletic events this academic year following the Southeastern Conference’s decision to allow the sale of beer and win in public areas during college athletic events at the discretion of each SEC school.

Alcohol sales at home basketball and baseball games will be guided by Vanderbilt’s alcohol sales policy, designed to promote responsible consumption and a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans.

Sales at athletic events begin when gates open, roughly two hours prior to the game’s start time. Beer sales will end at the 12-minute second half timeout of men’s basketball games, the end of the third quarter of women’s basketball games and at the end of the seventh inning of baseball games.