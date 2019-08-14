NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Stadium will sell alcohol during football games beginning August 31, according to a press release from the university's athletics department.
“Not only will this game day initiative enhance our fan experience, it will provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping our student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas,” Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs Malcolm Turner said in a press release.
The announcement comes after a new policy adopted by the SEC that allows alcohol sales at athletic venues.
Fans will be able to purchase alcohol for the first time during the home opener against Georgia.
The release says fans will be able to choose from a "variety of domestic and imported beers."
Beer will be sold at the four main entry gates, as well as The Bridge area. Craft beers will be sold by the north end zone. There is a limit of two beers per purchase, and sales begin as soon as the gates open. Sales end at the end of the third quarter.
According to the press release, a portion of sales will go toward alcohol abuse prevention and education programs on Vanderbilt's campus.
For more information and FAQ on the new policy, click here.
