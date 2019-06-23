OMAHA, NE (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt Commodore baseball team will play for the College World Series title against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Commodores and Wolverines will play a best-of-three series and Game 1 will be played Monday at 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. Vanderbilt has an overall record of 57-11 while Michigan owns a win-loss tally of 49-20.
Vanderbilt reached the finals in each of its past three CWS trips (2014, 2015, 2019) and won two or more games in each of its CWS appearances. This is Vanderbilt's fourth CWS appearance (2011, 2014, 2015, 2019) and third straight trip to the finals (2014, 2015, 2019).
The Commodores have set five single season school records this year and could very well break others. Vanderbilt has set records this season in:
- Homeruns (97) - Previous record 86 in 1985
- RBIs (528) - Previous record 443 in 2007
- Walks (375) - Previous record 322 in 1989
- Runs (562) - Previous record 491 in 2007
- Strikeouts (725, pitching) - Previous record 703 in 2015
Vanderbilt leads the nation with 57 wins and won its single season program-best 55th game Sunday against Louisville. The Commodores have won 50 games six times in program history (2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019) and ended their season with nine straight SEC road victories, the longest streak in team history.
In their last 36 games, the Commodores are hitting .322 compared to their opponents' .233 batting average. They have also outhit their opponents 407-279 and own a 3.72 ERA compared to their opponents 8.32 ERA.
Michigan has actually had its fair share of ties to Vanderbilt Athletics.
Michigan head coach Erik Bakich was Vanderbilt's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2003-2009. Vanderbilt also opened Vanderbilt Football Stadium while hosting Michigan in 1922 and Vanderbilt men's basketball made its deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history in 1965, reaching the Elite 8 before falling to Michigan.
